Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares $1.76 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Amgen stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $241.54. 2,281,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,616. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

