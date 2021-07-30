Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.