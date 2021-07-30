Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $368,850.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.