Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.27. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 12,171 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In related news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

