AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. AMREP shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 14,807 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -445.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of AMREP worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.