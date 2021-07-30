Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 80,731 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

