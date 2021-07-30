Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 133,142 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

