Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 14,617 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,742,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,689,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,436,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,822,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

