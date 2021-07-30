Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.