Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nielsen worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

