Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Kforce worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

