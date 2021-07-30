Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,979 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Gentex stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

