Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

