Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

