Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,456 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TEGNA worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,673 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

