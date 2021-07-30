Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 14,303 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

