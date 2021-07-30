Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 14,617 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

