Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 8,872 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $214.32 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

