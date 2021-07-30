Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.54% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.28 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

