Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of National Health Investors worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $19,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $11,028,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

