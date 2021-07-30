Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.66. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.