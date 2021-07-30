Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 102,805 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,805 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

