Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $13.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.64 million. Affimed reported sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

AFMD opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Affimed by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

