Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.94 Million

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce sales of $162.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.11 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $605.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.20 million to $622.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $647.96 million, with estimates ranging from $620.50 million to $672.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.88 on Friday. Everi has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

