Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $147.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

