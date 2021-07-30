Analysts Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Tattooed Chef’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.68. 17,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

