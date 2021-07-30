Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $2.46 EPS

Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $148.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.11.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

