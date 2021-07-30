Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
WSO opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.