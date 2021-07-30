Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

