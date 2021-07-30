Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.45. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.54. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

