Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report $4.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $55.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

