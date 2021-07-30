Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $127.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.50 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $484.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.76 million to $487.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

