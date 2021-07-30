Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.