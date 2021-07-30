Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post $295.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $297.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $278,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $582.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -291.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.86. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $224.47 and a 12-month high of $616.45.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.