Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Sientra reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

