Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.69. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

