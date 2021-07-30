Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $566.71 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.