Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $8.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $35.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $39.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $533.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $535.41. The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

