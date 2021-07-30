Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 30th (ABI, ACI, ADS, AGCO, AHT, AJG, ALSN, AMT, AMZN, ARCC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 30th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $163.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $50.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $323.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $229.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $254.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $360.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $153.00 to $158.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $136.00 to $149.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.20 ($28.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $444.00 to $475.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $445.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $495.00 to $517.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $447.00 to $471.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $85.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $291.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $310.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $335.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $194.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $57.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $350.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $403.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $335.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €291.00 ($342.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $4.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $445.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $451.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $430.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $429.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $428.00 to $453.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $850.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $74.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $52.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $500.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Truist from $200.00 to $270.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $259.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $77.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €12.25 ($14.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

