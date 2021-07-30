Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 30th (BN, BNP, DG, DTE, ENEL, FME, G1A, NEM, NOKIA, STM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 30th:

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vinci (EPA:DG)

was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €37.90 ($44.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €13.60 ($16.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

