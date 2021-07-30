Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vinci (EPA: DG) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Vinci was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Vinci had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €90.51 ($106.48). The stock had a trading volume of 746,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci Sa has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €92.23.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

