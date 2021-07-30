Analysts Set Expectations for McDonald’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

