Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE):

7/23/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.95 ($65.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/17/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €46.14 ($54.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.73. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

