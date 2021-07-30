Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $261.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $317.00.

7/15/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum across sellers and online channels, and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Rising competition and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.”

7/9/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $251.99 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

