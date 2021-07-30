Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Veritone (VERI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI):

7/27/2021 – Veritone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

7/23/2021 – Veritone is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Veritone was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2021 – Veritone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

7/15/2021 – Veritone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $687.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

