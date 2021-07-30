Analyzing American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E-Home Household Service and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-Home Household Service $46.20 million 20.62 $5.65 million N/A N/A American Resources $1.06 million 117.62 -$10.26 million ($0.58) -3.55

E-Home Household Service has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E-Home Household Service and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A American Resources -2,446.98% N/A -58.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for E-Home Household Service and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-Home Household Service 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Resources has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than E-Home Household Service.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform. The company also offers its services through offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

