Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23% Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56 Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $314.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 9.03 $372.94 million $10.87 32.87 Magnite $221.63 million 17.62 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -303.00

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Magnite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

