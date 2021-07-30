Analyzing Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get RLX Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RLX Technology and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Philip Morris International 0 4 7 0 2.64

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.28%. Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $99.69, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.13% -91.56% 22.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and Philip Morris International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 11.86 -$19.63 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.06 $8.06 billion $5.17 19.40

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats RLX Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.