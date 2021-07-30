Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $17.05. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 2,139 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.