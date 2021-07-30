Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

