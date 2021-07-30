Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $62.97. 268,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,344. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

